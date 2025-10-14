Former US President Joe Biden has commended President Donald Trump for the Gaza ceasefire deal.

“The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war,” said Biden on X on Tuesday.

“I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line,” he added.

Former President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken both claimed some credit for Trump's Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday, Fox News reported.

On Monday, Blinken said Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza was based on one developed by the Biden administration.

In a lengthy post on X, Blinken outlined how Trump was able to secure the peace agreement, the broadcaster said.