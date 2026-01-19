The Syrian army said it has begun deploying forces in the Jazira region in northeastern Syria to secure the area under a ceasefire and integration deal between the government and the YPG terror group.
Alikhbariya TV, citing the army’s Operations Command, said on Monday that army units have started deploying across the Jazira region in line with the agreement.
YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.
According to the broadcaster, Syrian forces have so far secured Tishreen Dam, south of Manbij, as well as the northern Raqqa countryside and western Hasakah countryside.
The Interior Ministry also said its forces began entering the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province, along the Euphrates River in eastern Syria.
“Our forces have begun entering the area as part of a plan aimed at orderly deployment across all towns and villages,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
Northeastern Syria, commonly referred to as the Jazira region, encompasses the country’s territory east and north of the Euphrates River.
The area is among Syria’s most resource-rich regions, containing much of the country’s oil and gas reserves as well as other underground resources.
On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the YPG into state institutions.
Under the deal, the YPG terrorists will withdraw their military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian state.
The agreement also provides for the integration of YPG into the Syrian ministries of defence and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.
The announcement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the YPG terror group of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.