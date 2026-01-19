The Syrian army said it has begun deploying forces in the Jazira region in northeastern Syria to secure the area under a ceasefire and integration deal between the government and the YPG terror group.



Alikhbariya TV, citing the army’s Operations Command, said on Monday that army units have started deploying across the Jazira region in line with the agreement.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.



According to the broadcaster, Syrian forces have so far secured Tishreen Dam, south of Manbij, as well as the northern Raqqa countryside and western Hasakah countryside.



The Interior Ministry also said its forces began entering the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor province, along the Euphrates River in eastern Syria.



“Our forces have begun entering the area as part of a plan aimed at orderly deployment across all towns and villages,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).



Northeastern Syria, commonly referred to as the Jazira region, encompasses the country’s territory east and north of the Euphrates River.