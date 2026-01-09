A massive Russian overnight attack on Ukraine damaged the Embassy of Qatar in Kiev besides damaging other infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"In addition to our civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, a building of the Embassy of Qatar was damaged last night by a Russian drone," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He emphasised the diplomatic significance of the target, describing Qatar as "a state that does so much to mediate with Russia in order to secure the release of prisoners of war and civilians held in Russian prisons."

There was no immediate comment from Doha.

Zelenskyy said Russian forces launched 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles, 22 cruise missiles, and also fired the Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile, killing four people in the capital.

A "second strike," he added, hit a residential building while first responders were assisting victims, injuring dozens and killing an ambulance crew member.

"A clear reaction from the world is needed, above all from the United States," he said, urging partners to prioritise air defence support.

He earlier warned Russia was "betting more on winter" and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy or agreements with US President Donald Trump.