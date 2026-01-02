The UN has warned that Israel's recent deregistration measures targeting international charities risk undermining life-saving humanitarian operations in Gaza as winter storms worsen conditions for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

In a statement on Friday, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that "humanitarians in Gaza continue to help the most vulnerable families as harsh winter conditions leave hundreds of thousands of Palestinians struggling in makeshift tents damaged by rain, wind, and seawater waves or war-damaged buildings at risk of collapse."

OCHA noted that while aid partners have distributed thousands of tents and hundreds of thousands of tarpaulins and other relief items across the enclave since the ceasefire, the impact of stormy weather has deepened already immense needs.

"Partners estimate that more than one million people, or every other person in Gaza, still urgently need shelter assistance," OCHA said.

Meanwhile, more than 50 international NGOs cautioned that Israel's recent deregistration measures would "impede critical humanitarian action" across the occupied Palestinian territory.

Emphasising the major role of aid organisations, OCHA stressed that the "UN's international NGO partners are humanitarian lifelines."

"In Gaza, they deliver the majority of health, nutrition, water, and sanitation services," it said, highlighting the health sector, where international NGOs sustain large parts of Gaza's health system through life-saving operations.