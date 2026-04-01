WAR ON IRAN
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UAE imposes tougher entry restrictions on Iranian nationals: airlines, agencies
UAE reportedly bars most Iranian nationals from entry as tensions escalate in the region following the US-Israel war with Iran.
UAE imposes tougher entry restrictions on Iranian nationals: airlines, agencies
Iranian nationals face tough new restrictions to enter UAE: airlines, agencies / Reuters
April 1, 2026

Iranians have been barred from entering the UAE with only a few exceptions, Dubai-based airlines said, while travel agencies reported high visa rejections for Iranians since the Middle East war began.

The restrictions are the latest sign of deteriorating ties between Iran and the UAE, more than a month into Iran's Gulf attacks, which have hit the United Arab Emirates harder than any other country.

Emirates and flydubai said on their websites that Iranian nationals were banned from entering the UAE, except for some residents related to Emiratis, families and certain professions.

"Nationals of Iran are not allowed to enter, and transit," Emirates and flydubai said on their websites.

RelatedTRT World - Gulf allies of US edge towards joining war on Iran amid escalating attacks

Exemptions apply for UAE residents who are spouses of Emiratis, children of an Emirati woman or "athletes, bank executives, doctors, families, engineers, investors, senior professionals or traders".

Flydubai said golden visa holders would also be allowed in.

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AFP spoke to several travel agencies based in the UAE that reported a high rejection rate for Iranians visa applicants in the weeks since the start of the war.

One travel agency said they had received official instructions not to take on any visa applications for Iranian nationals.

Members of the Iranian community in the UAE told AFP the restrictions appeared to be new.

Tehran's retaliatory strikes have already pushed Abu Dhabi to close its Tehran embassy and recall its ambassador. At the same time, Iran-linked entities, including a hospital, schools and a community centre, have been shut in Dubai.

The UAE is home to a sizeable Iranian community and has been one of the US-sanctioned Iran's main trading partners, at least before the war.

They share deep cultural and historical ties as neighbouring countries across the Gulf, with centuries-old links between coastal communities, trade routes and family networks.

RelatedTRT World - 'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
SOURCE:AFP
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