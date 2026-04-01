Iranians have been barred from entering the UAE with only a few exceptions, Dubai-based airlines said, while travel agencies reported high visa rejections for Iranians since the Middle East war began.

The restrictions are the latest sign of deteriorating ties between Iran and the UAE, more than a month into Iran's Gulf attacks, which have hit the United Arab Emirates harder than any other country.

Emirates and flydubai said on their websites that Iranian nationals were banned from entering the UAE, except for some residents related to Emiratis, families and certain professions.

"Nationals of Iran are not allowed to enter, and transit," Emirates and flydubai said on their websites.

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Exemptions apply for UAE residents who are spouses of Emiratis, children of an Emirati woman or "athletes, bank executives, doctors, families, engineers, investors, senior professionals or traders".

Flydubai said golden visa holders would also be allowed in.