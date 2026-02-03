In a statement issued on January 28, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to enter negotiations and reach an agreement on the nuclear issue, warning that failure to do so could lead to severe consequences.

Trump said, “The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again,” once again emphasising that a US armada was being deployed towards Iran.

US Central Command also announced that a strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln had arrived in Middle Eastern waters.

Against this backdrop, Iran has been experiencing a wave of protests in recent weeks, triggered by the sharp depreciation of its currency, the rial, and worsening economic conditions.

Beginning on December 28 in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, the protests quickly spread throughout the country.

According to a US-based human rights group, the confirmed death toll had reached 6,373 by the thirty-second day of the protests, with 42,486 individuals reportedly detained. Iranian official sources, however, claim that the number of fatalities stands at 3,117 .

What sets the latest protests in Iran apart from earlier episodes of unrest is President Trump’s clear support for the protesters and his openly threatening rhetoric towards Iranian leaders.

Indeed, in a post on his Truth Social account on January 2, Trump stated that “if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue”.

By characterising such practices as customary, he signalled that the United States was prepared to respond . Subsequent statements by Trump along similar lines further reinforced, more than at any time before, discussions in Iran regarding scenarios of US military intervention and government change.

In response, Iranian officials have consistently maintained that they remain open to negotiations based on mutual respect and equality, while insisting they will not retreat in the face of threats.

Most recently, in a post on X dated January 29, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to Trump’s threats by stating that “Our brave Armed Forces are prepared—with their fingers on the trigger—to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea,” while also noting that Iran would welcome a mutually beneficial, fair, and equitable nuclear agreement.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any potential US attack would not remain confined to Iranian territory, asserting that all US bases, military assets, and interests across the region would become legitimate targets.

This raises a critical question: beyond US bases in the region, what might be the fate of the USS Abraham Lincoln—one of Washington’s most significant military assets—and how has Iran planned to respond to such a platform?

Swarm attack tactics

The general framework of Iran’s military defence policy is built upon a security conception centred on asymmetric strategy.

This approach seeks to compensate for Iran’s structural limitations in conventional military capabilities by constructing a costly, uncertain, and deterrent defence architecture against technologically, economically, and militarily superior adversaries.

Institutionalised through the constitution, long-term vision documents, and development plans, this understanding of defence is not confined to conventional battlefield engagement.

Rather, it is conceived as a comprehensive strategy aimed at prolonging the conflict, multiplying theatres of confrontation, and eroding the adversary's political and economic resilience.

At the core of this asymmetric defence strategy lies the concept of deterrence .

Iran conceptualises deterrence not solely through conventional forces, but through a multilayered structure encompassing ballistic and cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cyber capabilities, and irregular warfare elements in the maritime domain.

The doctrine of employing small, fast, and dispersed naval assets in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, missile capabilities capable of targeting regional military bases, and the potential for cyber retaliation against critical infrastructure together constitute the main pillars of this asymmetric deterrence posture.

While enabling Iran to generate high strategic impact with limited resources, this structure is designed to raise the decision-making costs for adversaries in the event of conflict.

Another key dimension of Iran’s asymmetric defence doctrine is the integration of societal, ideological, and geographical factors into military strategy.

Grassroots organisations such as the Basij provide a mobilisation model that extends defence beyond professional armed forces, while Iran’s mountainous and rugged terrain—combined with passive defence measures and underground infrastructure—enhances resilience against external attack.

Within this framework, the ideological mission of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) constitutes the institutional backbone of the asymmetric strategy, encompassing both internal security and external engagement .

In other words, Iran’s defence policy deliberately distances itself from conventional power projection, instead articulating a distinctive defence model based on asymmetric engagement, protracted attrition, and multi-domain deterrence.

Within this overarching defence framework, swarm tactics occupy a distinctive and strategic position.

The “swarm attack” approach, which Iran has uniquely adopted and operationalised, aims to neutralise enemy defences through irregular yet simultaneous and concentrated assaults.

In this tactic, dozens or even hundreds of fast attack craft move in a synchronised manner toward enemy targets—such as aircraft carriers or large surface combatants—placing radar and air-defence systems under severe saturation stress.

This enables a limited number of boats to approach within effective engagement range and activate their weapon systems.