South Korea has said that North Korea launched an unidentified projectile towards the sea.

The projectile was fired off North Korea’s east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said.

Japan's coast guard, citing the defence ministry, said it had detected two ballistic missiles and that both were estimated to have already splashed down.

Japanese news agency Jiji Press reported the two missiles had landed outside of the country's Exclusive Economic Zone, citing defence ministry sources.

The test is Pyongyang's second of the month, following a salvo of missiles fired hours before South Korea's leader headed to China for a summit.