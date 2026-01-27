WORLD
2 min read
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
The test is Pyongyang's second of the month, following a salvo of missiles fired hours before South Korea's leader headed to China for a summit.
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast [FILE]. / Reuters
January 27, 2026

South Korea has said that North Korea launched an unidentified projectile towards the sea.

The projectile was fired off North Korea’s east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said.

Japan's coast guard, citing the defence ministry, said it had detected two ballistic missiles and that both were estimated to have already splashed down.

Japanese news agency Jiji Press reported the two missiles had landed outside of the country's Exclusive Economic Zone, citing defence ministry sources.

The test is Pyongyang's second of the month, following a salvo of missiles fired hours before South Korea's leader headed to China for a summit.

RelatedTRT World - North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
RECOMMENDED

Increasing missile testing

It comes a day after a high-level visit to Seoul by the Pentagon's number three official Elbridge Colby, who hailed South Korea as a "model ally".

North Korea has stepped up missile testing significantly in recent years. Analysts say this drive is aimed at improving precision strike capabilities, challenging the United States as well as South Korea, and testing weapons before potentially exporting them to Russia.

Pyongyang is also set to hold a landmark congress of its ruling party in the coming weeks, its first in five years.

Ahead of that conclave, leader Kim Jong-un ordered the "expansion" and modernisation of the country's missile production.

RelatedTRT World - North Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles — Japan
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast