WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel kills one, wounds two in Gaza in its latest ceasefire breach
Health Ministry says at least 414 Palestinians killed, over 1,100 others injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire.
Israel kills one, wounds two in Gaza in its latest ceasefire breach
Israel killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. / AA
December 30, 2025

Israel has killed a Palestinian girl and wounded two others in its latest violation of the ceasefire in Gaza, medical sources said.

The sources said an 11-year-old girl was shot dead by Israeli army fire in the al-Zarqa area of the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, an area from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles positioned east of the neighbourhood opened heavy fire on the area, with the girl killed after being struck by a direct sniper round.

In a separate incident, a woman and a child were injured by Israeli gunfire that targeted displaced civilians at the Halawa camp in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire that halted a two-year Israeli genocide in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

The carnage has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 414 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,100 others injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills 5 Palestinians, including 2 children, in latest truce breach
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry