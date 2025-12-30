Israel has killed a Palestinian girl and wounded two others in its latest violation of the ceasefire in Gaza, medical sources said.

The sources said an 11-year-old girl was shot dead by Israeli army fire in the al-Zarqa area of the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, an area from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles positioned east of the neighbourhood opened heavy fire on the area, with the girl killed after being struck by a direct sniper round.

In a separate incident, a woman and a child were injured by Israeli gunfire that targeted displaced civilians at the Halawa camp in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire that halted a two-year Israeli genocide in Gaza.