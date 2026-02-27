A local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia has entered into effect in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

According to the UN nuclear watchdog on Friday, the two sides agreed to a local ceasefire to enable the restoration of the backup power supply.

“Another IAEA-brokered local ceasefire is now in effect to enable restoration of the 330 kV backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” it said in a statement on X.

“Demining activities are ongoing to ensure safe access for the repair teams,” the statement quoted Director General Rafael Grossi as saying.

The situation around the ZNPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and one of the world’s 10 largest, remains tense as concerns persist over a possible nuclear disaster, with Moscow and Kiev frequently accusing each other of attacks around the facility.