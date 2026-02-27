WORLD
Ukraine, Russia agree ceasefire around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA
UN nuclear watchdog says ceasefire it brokered seeks to restore 330 kV backup power supply to Russian-controlled plant.
A Russian service member stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant ahead of an IAEA mission outside Enerhodar, on June 15, 2023. / Reuters
A local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia has entered into effect in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

According to the UN nuclear watchdog on Friday, the two sides agreed to a local ceasefire to enable the restoration of the backup power supply.

“Another IAEA-brokered local ceasefire is now in effect to enable restoration of the 330 kV backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” it said in a statement on X.

“Demining activities are ongoing to ensure safe access for the repair teams,” the statement quoted Director General Rafael Grossi as saying.

The situation around the ZNPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and one of the world’s 10 largest, remains tense as concerns persist over a possible nuclear disaster, with Moscow and Kiev frequently accusing each other of attacks around the facility.

Since Sept. 1, 2022, IAEA personnel have been present at the plant, which has been under Russian control since March 2022.

On February 19, Grossi was quoted as saying in an IAEA statement that the ZNPP is operating on its sole remaining power line after losing its only backup line over a week ago.

He said that the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 backup power line disconnected from the facility on February 10 due to nearby military activity.

Grossi reached out to both Russia and Ukraine with a proposed ceasefire window to enable assessment and repairs, the statement said, adding that the IAEA previously facilitated four temporary ceasefire deals that allowed five separate repairs to power lines connected to the plant.

