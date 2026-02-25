US Vice President JD Vance told Iran on Wednesday to take Washington's threats of military action "seriously," a day after President Donald Trump appeared to build the case for war in his State of the Union address.

As US forces mass in the Middle East, Trump claimed in his speech to Congress on Tuesday that Iran was seeking to develop missiles that can strike the United States.

Trump also accused Iran, whose negotiators will meet US officials in Geneva on Thursday, of having "sinister nuclear ambitions" and working to rebuild a nuclear programme that was targeted by US strikes last year.

Vance told Fox News that while Trump was going to try to "accomplish it diplomatically," the US president also had the "right" to use military action.

"You can't let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons," said Vance.

"The president has several other tools at his disposal to ensure this doesn't happen. He's shown a willingness to use them, and I hope the Iranians take it seriously in the negotiations tomorrow because that's certainly what the president prefers."

His comments came as the United States announced fresh sanctions targeting Iran, pressing on with what Washington calls its "maximum pressure" campaign.