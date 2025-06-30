Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has intensified his criticism of US President Donald Trump’s proposed spending legislation, warning that the country is heading toward unsustainable debt and suggesting the creation of a new political party.

"It is obvious ... that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people," Musk wrote on Monday on his social media platform, X.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief was responding to a bill that includes a $5 trillion increase in the federal debt ceiling — a move Musk described as "insane spending."

Musk has repeatedly voiced concern over what he calls bipartisan complacency on fiscal responsibility.

Earlier this month, he publicly clashed with Trump over the bill, later softening his tone, but the dispute highlighted deeper tensions between political leaders and the country’s most high-profile business figures.

Tesla shares experienced significant turbulence following Musk’s initial criticism of the bill, with the company temporarily losing around $150 billion in market value.

While the stock has since rebounded, the episode underscored the sensitivity of markets to public friction between policymakers and corporate leaders.