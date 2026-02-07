US President Donald Trump has said Washington had held "very good talks" on Iran, after the two sides held an indirect dialogue in Oman that could avert an escalation of tensions.

"We likewise had very good talks on Iran, Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the weekend.

"We're going to meet again early next week," he said, warning there will be "consequences" without a nuclear deal.

Earlier, the indirect talks between the US and Iran in Muscat ended with both sides agreeing to meet again.



The two sides did not meet face to face, instead holding alternating discussions through Omani diplomats, with neither shifting from its initial position during the talks, people familiar with the discussions told The Wall Street Journal.