MIDDLE EAST
Trump says US had 'very good talks' with Iran in Oman
Trump says more talks with Tehran are due next week but warns of "consequences" without nuclear deal.
Trump boards Marine One for travel to Florida from the White House. in Washington / Reuters
February 7, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said Washington had held "very good talks" on Iran, after the two sides held an indirect dialogue in Oman that could avert an escalation of tensions.

"We likewise had very good talks on Iran, Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the weekend.

"We're going to meet again early next week," he said, warning there will be "consequences" without a nuclear deal.

Earlier, the indirect talks between the US and Iran in Muscat ended with both sides agreeing to meet again.

The two sides did not meet face to face, instead holding alternating discussions through Omani diplomats, with neither shifting from its initial position during the talks, people familiar with the discussions told The Wall Street Journal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described talks as a "good start," saying they could continue if the atmosphere of distrust is overcome.

He said it was agreed that the process would continue and that the sides could reconvene in Muscat at a later date.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the talks were "very serious," helping clarify the positions of both sides and identify areas for possible progress.

Iran and the US resumed indirect nuclear diplomacy after weeks of heightened tensions, fuelled by Trump’s threat of military attacks on Iran.

Tehran has warned of swift retaliation if it comes under any US attack.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
