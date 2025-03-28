US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at satisfying his long-held demand for increased law enforcement in Washington, DC and expediting applications by "law-abiding citizens" to carry concealed weapons.

Trump's order establishes a task force that he directed to surge law enforcement officers into the city, strengthen pre-trial detention of crime suspects and crack down on people who evade subway fares.

According to the DC Police Department, violent crime in 2024 was 35 percent lower than in 2023. For overall crime, it went down 15 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. For 2025, violent crime was as of this month 27 percent lower than in 2024 and overall crime was 9 percent lower than in 2024.

The Washington Post reported in early March that the city had seen 30 homicides so far in 2025, an 11 percent increase year-over-year.

Trump's aim, a White House fact sheet said, "is to make Washington, DC what it should be - the pride of every American to whom it belongs."

Trump has long complained about homeless encampments and crime in the capital.

His order established a task force made up of officials from various government agencies to take his demands on board, including deporting illegal migrants.

The task force will include representatives from the Department of the Interior, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It was unclear how he would go about expediting concealed gun permits.

According to the US Concealed Carry Association, residents and non-residents, who are at least 21 years old and take a firearms training course, can obtain concealed carry licenses.