Trump signs order for increased police, more concealed weapon permits in US capital
The order establishes new task force that will remove encampments of homeless people, tackle immigration violations, and crack down on people who evade subway fares.
A pedestrian captures the scene on their phone as US Park Service and police clear a homeless encampment at McPherson Square in Washington DC, on February 15, 2023 [Reuters File] / Reuters
March 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at satisfying his long-held demand for increased law enforcement in Washington, DC and expediting applications by "law-abiding citizens" to carry concealed weapons.

Trump's order establishes a task force that he directed to surge law enforcement officers into the city, strengthen pre-trial detention of crime suspects and crack down on people who evade subway fares.

According to the DC Police Department, violent crime in 2024 was 35 percent lower than in 2023. For overall crime, it went down 15 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. For 2025, violent crime was as of this month 27 percent lower than in 2024 and overall crime was 9 percent lower than in 2024.

The Washington Post reported in early March that the city had seen 30 homicides so far in 2025, an 11 percent increase year-over-year.

Trump's aim, a White House fact sheet said, "is to make Washington, DC what it should be - the pride of every American to whom it belongs."

Trump has long complained about homeless encampments and crime in the capital.

His order established a task force made up of officials from various government agencies to take his demands on board, including deporting illegal migrants.

The task force will include representatives from the Department of the Interior, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It was unclear how he would go about expediting concealed gun permits.

According to the US Concealed Carry Association, residents and non-residents, who are at least 21 years old and take a firearms training course, can obtain concealed carry licenses.

Homelessness in US capital

The capital city's mayor, Muriel Bowser, told NPR recently that she has cleared many homeless encampments but that Trump "doesn't think there should be any homeless person in the nation's capital."

Homelessness in Washington, DC has been a contentious issue in local politics, with encampments growing near government buildings and affecting both residents and visitors.

She also complained about the Trump-ordered layoffs at various federal departments headquartered in Washington.

"How to make Washington DC the most beautiful city in the world? You don't make a city beautiful by gutting its workforce. You don't make a city beautiful by leaving buildings vacant. The actions of the federal government are working against our ability to invest in our city," she said.

Washington, DC is a "sanctuary city" with laws preventing employees from collaborating with federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Sanctuary cities" in the US often limit local police from questioning or detaining individuals solely based on immigration status.

A new bill may repeal DC's sanctuary laws. Recently, the local government deleted a webpage promoting the city as a "sanctuary city."

SOURCE:Reuters, AA
