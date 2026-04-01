Thousands of Iranians gathered on Wednesday in Tehran for the funeral of the Revolutionary Guard's naval commander Alireza Tangsiri, killed in an Israeli strike, with mourners vowing to fight to the end despite tough talk from Washington.

The procession took place on the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Republic, proclaimed on April 1 1979, after the revolution that overthrew the last shah and ended more than 2,500 years of monarchy.

But this year, the public holiday carried particular weight, as Tehran fights for survival under relentless US-Israeli bombardment since February 28.

"This war has lasted a month. However long it takes, we will continue," said Moussa Nowruzi, a 57-year-old pensioner.

"We will resist until the end."

"Revenge," read one sign held high by a young boy, while other attendees unfurled massive Iranian flags as government supporters filled the symbolic Enghelab Square, named for the Islamic revolution, in the heart of the capital.

Among the chanting crowd repeating slogans such as "Allah Akbar, Khamenei Rahbar" (God is greatest, Khamenei is the supreme leader), a man wept in the arms of a woman dressed in black.

Like many Iranians, they came to honour relatives killed in the conflict, their faces displayed on placards.

The coffin of commander Tangsiri made its way slowly through the crowd.

Tangsiri was one of the longest-serving senior figures in the Revolutionary Guard and one of its highest-profile faces, regarded as the architect of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ahead of a highly anticipated national address, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's president had asked for a truce, a claim Tehran denied, adding he would only consider it once the Hormuz "is open, free, and clear".

Until then, he said, the bombardment would continue, a threat shrugged off by mourners on Wednesday.