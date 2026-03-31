China and Pakistan have called for an immediate end to the war in the Middle East, and for peace talks as soon as possible, as they agreed to boost their cooperation on Iran.

The two countries on Tuesday outlined a joint initiative "for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region", after a visit from senior Pakistani officials to Beijing.

Both countries have sought to mediate in the Middle East to prevent the conflict from escalating, with Islamabad saying it is ready to host "meaningful talks" between the United States and Iran.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and agreed to "strengthen strategic communication and coordination on the Iran situation and ... make new efforts towards advocating for peace", Beijing said.

Wang backed Pakistan's mediation efforts as "in keeping with the common interests of all parties", according to a Chinese readout of the meeting.

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"China supports and looks forward to Pakistan playing a unique and important role in easing the situation and resuming peace talks," Wang said.

Dar's ministry said the two sides had agreed on a five-point plan, starting with the "immediate cessation of hostilities" and the "start of peace talks as soon as possible".

On talks, which the United States claims are ongoing but Iran denies, the governments said dialogue and diplomacy were "the only viable option to resolve conflicts".

"China and Pakistan support the relevant parties in initiating talks, with all parties committing to peaceful resolution of disputes, and refraining from the use or the threat of use of force during peace talks," according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.