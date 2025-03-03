Canada will impose 25 percent tariffs on $107 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday if US President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, while China vowed retaliatory countermeasures against the levies.

Canada will slap 25 percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining $87 billion of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said in a statement on Monday.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau added.

China to take retaliatory countermeasures

China's Commerce Ministry voiced opposition on Tuesday against a US decision to impose tariffs on Chinese products related to fentanyl and other issues, vowing countermeasures that it said were aimed at safeguarding its rights and interests.