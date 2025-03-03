WORLD
2 min read
Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US, China vows countermeasures
Trudeau says he will impose 25% tariffs on $107 billion worth of US goods if Washington follows through with proposed tariffs on Canadian goods.
00:00
Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US, China vows countermeasures
"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau says. / AP
March 3, 2025

Canada will impose 25 percent tariffs on $107 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday if US President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, while China vowed retaliatory countermeasures against the levies.

Canada will slap 25 percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining $87 billion of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said in a statement on Monday.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau added.

China to take retaliatory countermeasures

China's Commerce Ministry voiced opposition on Tuesday against a US decision to impose tariffs on Chinese products related to fentanyl and other issues, vowing countermeasures that it said were aimed at safeguarding its rights and interests.

RECOMMENDED

The US has "shifted the blame" and is using its problems with deadly drug fentanyl as an excuse to impose tariffs, the ministry said in a statement.

The US has argued that China supplies chemicals used in fentanyl production. China has denied wrongdoing.

China urged the US to "immediately withdraw" its unilateral tariff measures that are "unreasonable and groundless, harmful to others," the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North