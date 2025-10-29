WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
EU urges respect for Gaza ceasefire
The European Union has struggled to form a clear stance on the Gaza war, as the 27-nation bloc remains divided between Israel's supporters and countries more sympathetic to the Palestinians.
EU urges respect for Gaza ceasefire
Gaza's civil defence agency said the latest strikes killed more than 100 people, including at least 35 children. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

The European Union on Wednesday called on "all parties" to respect the Gaza ceasefire, but a senior EU official went further in slamming Israel's air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

"We need a chance for peace, not excuses for new strikes," European Commission vice president Teresa Ribera said in a social media post.

Her criticism of Israel was not echoed by the EU's executive arm.

"We reiterate our call to all parties to continue to respect the ceasefire," commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni said, without mentioning Israel's air strikes this week that Gaza's civil defence agency said killed more than 100 people.

"We urge all parties to fully commit to implementing all phases of the plan to end the conflict in Gaza and to refrain from any action that could jeopardise the agreement," El Anouni added.

"There is no military solution to this conflict," he said.

Ribera, whose EU portfolio does not include foreign policy, is a former member of Spain's socialist government - one of EU’s most critical voices of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Last month, she broke ranks with the commission calling the war in Gaza a "genocide".

Israel claimed it had carried out strikes on dozens of Hamas targets with the Palestinian territory experiencing its deadliest night of bombing since a US-brokered truce went into effect earlier this month. Israel has accused Hamas of breaching a ceasefire that started October 10 by not returning the bodies of dead hostages fast enough and alleged the group killed an Israeli soldier, which Hamas has denied.

Gaza's civil defence agency said the latest strikes killed more than 100 people, including at least 35 children, a toll confirmed by an AFP tally of medical sources at five hospitals in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - US backing of Israel undermines EU leverage to stop Gaza war: Kallas

Germany urges Israel to show 'restraint' in Gaza


German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" after the deadliest night of bombing in Gaza since a US-brokered truce went into effect earlier this month.

"We appeal to Israel to exercise military restraint in order to prevent further suffering," Wadephul said in a ministry statement released ahead of a planned trip to the region.

After the strikes, the Israeli military claimed it had begun "renewed enforcement of the ceasefire", though explosions could still be seen on an AFP live video feed of the Gaza skyline after the statement was issued.

"Following the agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire, there is hope for lasting peace, which we must continue to work towards," Wadephul added.

Wadephul will first visit Jordan before heading to Lebanon and Bahrain, according to his ministry.

"During my trip to the Middle East, I intend to discuss with our partners where and how Germany can specifically accompany and support the next steps," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Germany tells Israel to abandon plans to occupy Gaza City

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires