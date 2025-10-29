The European Union on Wednesday called on "all parties" to respect the Gaza ceasefire, but a senior EU official went further in slamming Israel's air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

"We need a chance for peace, not excuses for new strikes," European Commission vice president Teresa Ribera said in a social media post.

Her criticism of Israel was not echoed by the EU's executive arm.

"We reiterate our call to all parties to continue to respect the ceasefire," commission spokesman Anouar El Anouni said, without mentioning Israel's air strikes this week that Gaza's civil defence agency said killed more than 100 people.

"We urge all parties to fully commit to implementing all phases of the plan to end the conflict in Gaza and to refrain from any action that could jeopardise the agreement," El Anouni added.

"There is no military solution to this conflict," he said.

Ribera, whose EU portfolio does not include foreign policy, is a former member of Spain's socialist government - one of EU’s most critical voices of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Last month, she broke ranks with the commission calling the war in Gaza a "genocide".

Israel claimed it had carried out strikes on dozens of Hamas targets with the Palestinian territory experiencing its deadliest night of bombing since a US-brokered truce went into effect earlier this month. Israel has accused Hamas of breaching a ceasefire that started October 10 by not returning the bodies of dead hostages fast enough and alleged the group killed an Israeli soldier, which Hamas has denied.

Gaza's civil defence agency said the latest strikes killed more than 100 people, including at least 35 children, a toll confirmed by an AFP tally of medical sources at five hospitals in Gaza.