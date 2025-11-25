The Syrian Interior Ministry said that members of a Daesh-linked terror cell were detained and neutralised ahead of planned attacks in the country’s coastal region.
Brigadier General Abdulaziz Hilal al Ahmad, the head of internal security in Latakia, said on Monday evening that the cell was targeted in “a precise security operation in the Badrousieh area in the northern Latakia countryside,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
Ahmad added that the cell was planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Syria’s coastal region.
He said two cell members were killed while the rest were arrested after clashes between security forces and the Daesh terrorists, without specifying the number of those apprehended.
An intelligence officer was also seriously wounded in the clashes, Ahmad said.
A cache of various weapons and ammunition was seized during the operation.
Following Bashar al Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new leadership has focused on restoring security, promoting reform, encouraging social cohesion and enhancing cooperation with both regional and global actors.
Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party’s rule, which had been in power since 1963.
A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.