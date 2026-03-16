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Azerbaijan court sentences Frenchman to 10 years for 'spying'
A court in Baku sentenced a French citizen after prosecutors alleged espionage activities tied to military cooperation and intelligence recruitment involving French-speaking Azerbaijanis.
Azerbaijan court sentences Frenchman to 10 years for 'spying'
A courthouse during the trial of former Nagorno-Karabakh officials accused of genocide and war crimes in Baku, Azerbaijan, January 17, 2025. / Reuters
12 hours ago

A court in Azerbaijan sentenced a French citizen to ten years in prison on Monday after finding him guilty of spying on behalf of Paris, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

Baku accuses the man, Martin Ryan, who was arrested in December 2023, of collecting secret information about its military cooperation with Türkiye and Pakistan.

It also said he was helping to recruit French-speaking Azerbaijanis to cooperate with French intelligence.

Ryan pleaded partially guilty to the charge.

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Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke by phone and discussed revitalising bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation, according to Aliyev's office.

In October, Aliyev said that "past misunderstandings between the two countries have been resolved" after meeting Macron in Copenhagen.

RelatedTRT World - Azerbaijan slams France over 'hypocrisy' on South Caucasus tensions
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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