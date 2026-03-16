A court in Azerbaijan sentenced a French citizen to ten years in prison on Monday after finding him guilty of spying on behalf of Paris, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

Baku accuses the man, Martin Ryan, who was arrested in December 2023, of collecting secret information about its military cooperation with Türkiye and Pakistan.

It also said he was helping to recruit French-speaking Azerbaijanis to cooperate with French intelligence.

Ryan pleaded partially guilty to the charge.