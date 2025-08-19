Almost half of all aid workers killed worldwide in 2024 died in Gaza, where 183 humanitarian staff were killed in Israeli attacks, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The UN condemned the overall toll of 383 deaths as a “shameful indictment” of international apathy and warned that this year’s numbers are similarly alarming.

The 2024 figure marked a 31 percent rise from the previous year, with 60 more aid workers killed in Sudan and dozens elsewhere in conflict zones.

The UN said state actors were the most common perpetrators, and most of the dead were local staff, targeted either in the field or in their homes.

Beyond the deaths, 308 aid workers were wounded, 125 kidnapped, and 45 detained last year, according to the UN’s report released on World Humanitarian Day.