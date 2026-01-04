Denmark on Sunday lodged a firm protest after the wife of President Donald Trump’s most influential aide posted an image of Greenland painted in the colours of the US flag, accompanied by a single, provocative word: “SOON.”

Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, shared the altered image of the Danish autonomous territory on X late Saturday, just hours after Washington carried out a dramatic military raid in Venezuela.

Denmark’s ambassador to the United States, Jesper Moeller Soerensen, responded the following day publicly, posting that Denmark expects “full respect for the territorial integrity” of the kingdom, alongside a link to Miller’s image.

He later described the message as a “friendly reminder” that Denmark is a NATO ally that has significantly strengthened Arctic security in cooperation with Washington.

Trump wants Greenland