Denmark on Sunday lodged a firm protest after the wife of President Donald Trump’s most influential aide posted an image of Greenland painted in the colours of the US flag, accompanied by a single, provocative word: “SOON.”
Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, shared the altered image of the Danish autonomous territory on X late Saturday, just hours after Washington carried out a dramatic military raid in Venezuela.
Denmark’s ambassador to the United States, Jesper Moeller Soerensen, responded the following day publicly, posting that Denmark expects “full respect for the territorial integrity” of the kingdom, alongside a link to Miller’s image.
He later described the message as a “friendly reminder” that Denmark is a NATO ally that has significantly strengthened Arctic security in cooperation with Washington.
Trump wants Greenland
The post has revived long-standing tensions over Greenland, which Trump has repeatedly said he wants to bring under US control, citing national security concerns tied to the Arctic and the island’s vast reserves of critical minerals.
Previous moves by Trump’s administration, including appointing a US envoy to the territory, have drawn sharp objections from Copenhagen and the European Union.
Stephen Miller, widely seen as the ideological architect of Trump’s hardline domestic and foreign policies, has been central to shaping the administration’s approach.
His wife’s post landed as America’s European allies were already unsettled by the US military assault on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom Trump has said will face charges in New York.
Trump has claimed the United States will now “run” Venezuela indefinitely and tap its oil reserves — rhetoric that has heightened concerns in Europe about Washington’s willingness to redraw borders or assert control over sovereign territories.
Soerensen closed his response by stressing alliance unity. “We are close allies and should continue to work together as such,” he wrote.