Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that one of Türkiye’s top strategic goals is to ensure the continuation of the current agreement between Iran and Israel and to prevent any violation of the ceasefire that could threaten lasting peace in the region.

Speaking after he met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in the Turkish capital on Monday, Fidan said Ankara and London are two strategic partners sharing common objectives on several key issues.

“We are both NATO member countries, not part of the EU but maintaining strong ties with Europe,” he noted.

Fidan underlined the strong cooperation between the two countries in areas such as economy, defence, and technology, adding: “Our bilateral trade volume is steadily approaching the target of $30 billion.”

Updating Free Trade Agreement

“This is a goal we’ve pursued with strong determination in recent years,” he stressed.

He added that both nations have made considerable efforts on this matter and highlighted that updating the existing Free Trade Agreement is essential to unlock further trade and investment opportunities.

The foreign minister highlighted the ongoing efforts in defence, saying: “Our cooperation in the defence industry is progressing remarkably well.”

“From Eurofighter procurement to other joint projects, our companies and institutions are working efficiently,” he said.