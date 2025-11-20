US President Donald Trump did something he has rarely done: he admitted his poll numbers had gone down.

Trump, under pressure over his handling of the high cost of living and the investigation into the late disgraced convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alluded to difficulties with his political base in an otherwise exuberant speech to business leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia.

His approval rating fell to 38 percent, the lowest since his return to office, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found this week.

"So, my poll numbers just went down, but with smart people they've gone way up," he said in Washington on Wednesday.

In Trump's telling, his standing has taken a hit from conservative allies who disagree with his view that some skilled foreign workers will be needed to help develop critical industries domestically.

"I always take a little heat from my people, the people that love me and the people that I love," Trump said. "They happen to be toward the right of centre, toward the right. Sometimes they're way right."

Some conservatives blame immigration for taking away jobs from US citizens, suppressing their wages and denying Americans the ability to compete in fast-growing industries, including advanced manufacturing.

Trump, generally an immigration hardliner himself, says foreign workers help train American workers for jobs in those industries.

"They're unbelievable patriots, but they just don't understand our people have to be taught," Trump said, referring to his allies. "This is something they've never done."