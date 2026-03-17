Multiple explosions staged by suspected suicide bombers rocked the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others, police said on Tuesday.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the incidents were carried out by suspected suicide bombers," police spokesperson Nahum Kenneth Daso said in a statement.

"Regrettably, a total of twenty three (23) persons lost their lives, while one hundred and eight (108) others sustained varying degrees of injuries," he added.

The blasts, which struck on Monday evening, came after an attack on a military post overnight Sunday to Monday, which authories blamed on suspected terrorists.

Combined with the attack on the military position the evening prior and a mosque bombing in December, the assaults have wrecked a peaceful stretch in the city, which had become a relative oasis of calm as Nigeria's long-running insurgency was pushed to the rural hinterlands.

Attacks intensify