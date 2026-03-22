At least 12 people were killed and 26 others injured in a bus-train collision in the southeastern Comilla district early on Sunday, fire service officials and police said.

Those dead included two women and three children, Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director (Comilla) Mohammad Idris told Anadolu, and 10 of the injured remain in hospitals.

A Dhaka-bound one-up train leaving port city Chittagong collided with a bus heading towards Chittagong from western Chapainawabganj district at the Paduar Bazar rail crossing area in Comilla city.

The train dragged the bus one kilometre away.

Idris said: "We believe that the accident occurred when the bus went onto the railway line due to the lack of a signal at the Padua Bazar rail crossing."