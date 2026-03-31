Türkiye and seven countries have strongly condemned Israeli restrictions on religious worship in occupied East Jerusalem, warning that the measures threaten religious freedom and regional stability.
The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rejected restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslims and Christians in occupied East Jerusalem.
They said the measures include preventing Muslim worshippers from accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The ministers renewed their rejection of attempts to "alter" the legal and historical status quo at Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
"These continued Israeli measures constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as of the existing legal and historical status quo," the joint statement said.
They added that the restrictions infringe on the unrestricted right of access to places of worship.
The ministers also rejected what they described as "illegal and restrictive" measures, including preventing Christians from freely accessing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Status of occupied East Jerusalem
The ministers stressed the need to respect the legal and historical status quo in occupied East Jerusalem and its holy sites.
They said Israel, "as the occupying Power, holds no sovereignty" over occupied East Jerusalem.
They called for all measures that impede access to places of worship to be halted.
The ministers also condemned the continued closure of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers for 30 consecutive days, including during the holy month of Ramadan.
They reiterated that the entire area of Al-Aqsa Mosque, amounting to 144 dunams, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.
They added that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf, holds exclusive jurisdiction over the site.
"The Ministers called on Israel, as the occupying Power, to immediately cease the closure of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif," the statement said.
They also called for the removal of access restrictions in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem and urged Israel not to obstruct Muslim worshippers.
The ministers urged the international community to take a "firm stance" to stop violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites.