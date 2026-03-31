Türkiye and seven countries have strongly condemned Israeli restrictions on religious worship in occupied East Jerusalem, warning that the measures threaten religious freedom and regional stability.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rejected restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslims and Christians in occupied East Jerusalem.

They said the measures include preventing Muslim worshippers from accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministers renewed their rejection of attempts to "alter" the legal and historical status quo at Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

"These continued Israeli measures constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as of the existing legal and historical status quo," the joint statement said.

They added that the restrictions infringe on the unrestricted right of access to places of worship.

The ministers also rejected what they described as "illegal and restrictive" measures, including preventing Christians from freely accessing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

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Status of occupied East Jerusalem

The ministers stressed the need to respect the legal and historical status quo in occupied East Jerusalem and its holy sites.