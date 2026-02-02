A Bangladeshi court on Monday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in prison and her niece, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, to four years in jail in corruption cases tied to a government township project near the capital.

Judge Mohammed Rabiul Alam of Special Judge’s Court-4 also imposed seven-year sentences on another niece, Azmina Siddiq, and a nephew, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, over their alleged roles in securing land at the Purbachal New Town Project near Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission said Hasina colluded with senior officials to illegally obtain six residential plots for herself and family members despite their ineligibility under government rules.

The verdicts come as the country’s interim administration, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, prepares for February 12 elections.

Hasina’s former party, the Awami League, has been barred from participating.

Already convicted in similar cases

Both Hasina and Tulip Siddiq have previously been convicted in similar cases and have rejected the charges.