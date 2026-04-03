Pakistanis faced record fuel price increases on Friday, as petrol and diesel prices rose by up to 54 percent driven by the war in the Middle East that has caused global oil prices to surge.

The increase adds pressure to a cash-strapped nation already grappling with high inflation, as economists warned the hike would push up food prices and living costs.

Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Pervez Malik said late on Thursday that the increase was “unavoidable.”

He said the government was compelled to raise petrol prices by 137 rupees (49 cents) per litre, following a 20 percent increase last month.

Diesel prices were increased overnight by 184.49 rupees (67 cents) per liter, a rise of about 54.9 percent.

Malik said the adjustments were “necessary and unavoidable” in line with global market trends, adding that the government plans to subsidise fuel for motorcyclists, though a mechanism has yet to be finalised.

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Free transportation

Motorcycles overwhelmingly outnumber cars in Pakistan, accounting for nearly 78 percent of all vehicles on the road, as they are among the most affordable modes of commuting.

On Friday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said public transport in Islamabad will be free for 30 days from Saturday on the prime minister’s instructions, and his ministry will cover the fuel costs.

Pakistan, in recent weeks, has used alternate routes to get oil due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The unprecedented price increase came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said regional instability had affected Pakistan’s fragile economy.

He said the government was pursuing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and encourage dialogue between the parties involved.