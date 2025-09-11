Spanish sports minister Pilar Alegria said late on Wednesday night that Israeli teams should be banned from sports in the same way that Russian sides broadly were in 2022 after the country's military offensive in Ukraine, highlighting a "double standard".

The presence of a team named Israel-Premier Tech at the Vuelta a Espana cycling grand tour has led to huge protests in Spain, whose government has described Israel's offensive in Gaza as "a genocide".

Israel-Premier Tech is a private outfit owned by billionaire Israeli-Canadian property developer Sylvan Adams, not a state team, but has been hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for refusing to quit the Vuelta despite vehement protests.

"It is difficult to explain and understand that there is a double standard," Alegria told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

"Given that there has been such a massacre, a genocide, such an absolutely terrible situation we are living through day-by-day, I would agree that the international federations and committees should take the same decision as in 2022," she added.

"No team, no club from Russia participated in an international competition, and when the individuals participated they did it under a neutral flag and without a national anthem."

Alegria said she would like Vuelta organisers to block Israel-Premier Tech from competing but accepted that such a decision could only be taken by cycling world governing body UCI.

'Logical protests'

Various stages of the Vuelta have been affected by protests, with stages 11 and 16 shortened during racing, while Thursday's stage 18 time trial has also been cut short in advance for security reasons.