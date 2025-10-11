North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has showcased his military’s most advanced weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at a massive military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.

The parade, which began Friday night in Pyongyang and was attended by foreign dignitaries, underscored Kim’s growing diplomatic standing and his continued push to develop weapons capable of targeting the continental United States and rivals in Asia.

According to the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the newly revealed ICBM, named Hwasong-20, is the "most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system" in North Korea’s arsenal.

The missile has yet to be tested but could be prepared for launch in the coming weeks, observers said.

In addition to the Hwasong-20, the parade featured shorter-range ballistic, cruise and supersonic missiles, which Pyongyang has previously described as capable of carrying nuclear warheads for strikes against South Korean targets.

Kim, who presided over the event, called for further strengthening of the country’s nuclear deterrent.

Modernising capabilities