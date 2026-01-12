US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States would be "screwed" if the Supreme Court rules that some of his tariffs are illegal, arguing the decision could trigger massive financial consequences.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump said hundreds of billions of dollars would have to be repaid to US companies if the court overturns what he has described as a core national security policy.
"And that doesn’t include the amount of ‘payback’ that Countries and Companies would require for the investments they are making … for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs," Trump wrote.
"When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars!" he added.
"It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay."
"In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!" Trump said.
Reciprocal tariffs!
The Supreme Court of the United States is expected to release opinions on Wednesday, and the tariffs case — argued in November — could be among the rulings issued.
During oral arguments, justices appeared sceptical of Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs on nearly all US trading partners, as well as levies targeting Mexico, Canada and China over their alleged roles in illicit drug flows.
Several conservative justices, alongside the court’s three liberals, questioned whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump invoked, grants the authority to impose tariffs.
The case does not cover sector-specific tariffs Trump separately imposed, including those on steel, aluminium and automobiles.
Trump has pushed the average effective US tariff rate to its highest level since the 1930s and has repeatedly warned of severe economic consequences if the measures are overturned.