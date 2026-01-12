US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States would be "screwed" if the Supreme Court rules that some of his tariffs are illegal, arguing the decision could trigger massive financial consequences.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump said hundreds of billions of dollars would have to be repaid to US companies if the court overturns what he has described as a core national security policy.

"And that doesn’t include the amount of ‘payback’ that Countries and Companies would require for the investments they are making … for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs," Trump wrote.

"When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars!" he added.

"It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay."

"In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!" Trump said.