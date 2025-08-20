TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Israeli plan to place entire Gaza under military control is unacceptable: Erdogan
Israel's defence minister approves a plan to occupy Gaza City and authorises the call-up of around 60,000 reservists.
Israeli plan to place entire Gaza under military control is unacceptable: Erdogan
Israel's plan has been met with an international chorus of criticism and condemnation. / AA
August 20, 2025

The Netanyahu government's plan to place the entire Gaza under Israeli military control is unacceptable, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

During a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Netherlands relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to a post by the Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said during the call that it is gratifying to see the partnership between Türkiye and the Netherlands growing stronger, and that they will continue to take steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defence industry.

He also said Türkiye is working towards a just and lasting peace to end the Ukraine-Russia war, and that Türkiye, as host of the Istanbul Process, will continue its efforts.

Calling up 60,000 reservist soldiers

RECOMMENDED

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz approved a plan on Wednesday for the occupation of Gaza City and authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists.

The mobilisation of the soldiers will begin on September 2, with the occupation plan to be discussed in the Cabinet in the coming days, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

On August 8, Israel’s Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan has been met with an international chorus of criticism and condemnation.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye, Egypt join efforts on regional crises, reject Gaza occupation plan

Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks