A US F-35 stealth warplane has been hit by suspected Iranian fire and made an emergency landing at an American air base in the Middle East, US media reported.

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition," Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement, without confirming the reports from outlets including ABC and CNN.

"This incident is under investigation," Hawkins added.

The United States has lost multiple aircraft during the conflict — including three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces, and a KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq — but none that are known to have been hit by Iranian fire.