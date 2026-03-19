WAR ON IRAN
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US F-35 stealth jet hit by suspected Iranian fire in combat mission
In the first reported hit on a US F-35 during current conflict, the jet lands safely, and the pilot remains stable, according to US Central Command.
US F-35 stealth jet hit by suspected Iranian fire in combat mission
US F-35 makes emergency landing after suspected Iranian strike. (Photo: FILE) / Reuters
12 hours ago

A US F-35 stealth warplane has been hit by suspected Iranian fire and made an emergency landing at an American air base in the Middle East, US media reported.

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition," Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement, without confirming the reports from outlets including ABC and CNN.

"This incident is under investigation," Hawkins added.

The United States has lost multiple aircraft during the conflict including three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces, and a KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq — but none that are known to have been hit by Iranian fire.

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The United States and Israel have launched a massive air offensive against Iran following a major buildup of US military forces — including F-35s — in the region.

Thirteen US service members have been killed since the start of the offensive on February 28: six in the KC-135 crash and seven in Iranian attacks early in the war.

Around 200 US military personnel have also been wounded in seven countries across the Middle East since the start of the war, most of whom have already returned to duty, according to the US military.

RelatedTRT World - Iran targets Gulf energy sites following Israel's attack on South Pars and Trump's warning
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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