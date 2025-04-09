The new tariff measures announced by US President Donald Trump mark a significant rupture in the institutional framework and operational logic of global free trade.

With newly imposed import duties of 34 percent on China , 46 percent on Vietnam, 26 percent on India , and the like, the return of protectionism has emerged as a defining feature of contemporary trade policy.

Notably, Türkiye has been subjected only to the baseline rate of 10 percent, a differentiation that warrants analytical scrutiny from both geopolitical and economic perspectives.

The Trump administration’s branding of these measures under the banner of ‘Liberation Day’ is not merely symbolic—it reflects a deeper effort to re-centre the discourse of economic sovereignty.

With the US goods trade deficit surpassing $1.2 trillion in 2024, the new tariff policy is justified on the grounds of protecting the domestic industry in the world’s biggest economy.

However, such unilateral tariff policies directly conflict with the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) fundamental principles of the trading system, particularly its principles of non-discrimination, predictability and freer trade.

A shift of this magnitude is expected to trigger substantial realignments in global value chains. Disruptions in production hubs, changes in cost structures, and a rise in consumer prices may collectively dampen global economic growth in the medium to long term.

Türkiye’s position: Limited impact, relative advantage

The 10% tariff rate applied to Turkish exports is comparatively moderate. While Türkiye has traditionally had a deficit in its trade with the US, in 2021 and beyond, trade relations have become more balanced and have reached a structure where Türkiye has had modest surpluses in some years.

With China and other Asian countries, which have large trade deficits with the US are going to face steep tariff barriers, the new era will support Türkiye’s capacity to remain competitive due to its ability to offer timely deliveries, regulatory compliance, and flexible manufacturing.

The possible decreases in commodity prices due to Trump's high tariffs may have additional benefits for Türkiye.

In addition, it may even be possible for production that has migrated from Türkiye to the countries currently on the high tariffs list to return in the medium term due to Türkiye's relative tariff advantage.