Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said on Tuesday that it carried out four operations killing at least 23 Al Shabab terrorists.

The operations were conducted in coordination with the country’s international security partners and took place in areas of the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions of the south-central state of Hirshabelle, according to NISA.

The agency said in a statement that the terrorists were hit while they were preparing to launch attacks within the state.

“These preventive operations came after NISA received intelligence indicating that the Khawarij group was mobilising fighters in the areas of Wab-weyn and Gobo near Mahas town,” NISA said in a statement.

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabab.