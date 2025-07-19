WORLD
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Australian Defence Minister confirms first batch of Abrams tanks delivered as part of nearly one billion dollar aid to Ukraine.
Delivery is part of nearly one billion dollars in Australian assistance. / Reuters
July 19, 2025

Australia on Saturday said it delivered the majority of the 49 pledged M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine for its war with Russia.

“The Albanese Government continues its steadfast support for Ukraine, with the transfer of the first tranche of Australian-gifted M1A1 Abrams tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.

The rest of the tanks will be delivered in the coming months.

The American-made tanks’ deployment to Ukraine comes as a part of the 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($980.4 million) allocated in assistance for Ukraine.

Canberra plans on continuing to train Ukrainian soldiers as well as planning to send a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to Europe in August to “help protect a vital international gateway for assistance to Ukraine,” the statement said.

“Australia remains steadfast in our support for Ukraine and seeing a just and lasting peace,” Marles said.

Australia has been supplying aid and defence equipment to Ukraine since Russia began its “special military operation” against its neighbour in February 2022. It has also imposed sanctions on Moscow.

SOURCE:AA
