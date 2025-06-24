Türkiye is "imperative" to UK security interests across Europe and on NATO’s flanks and remains a key alliance and bilateral partner for the UK, according to a British policy paper.

In a new government review published on Tuesday, titled National Security Strategy 2025: Security for the British People in a Dangerous World, Britain highlighted Türkiye's importance and partnership in defence and security.

"At the crossroads between the Black Sea, the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa, Türkiye is imperative to UK security interests across Europe and on NATO’s flanks and remains a key NATO and bilateral partner for the UK, with strong military integration and defence industrial collaboration," the document said.

Pointing to dangers and challenges, the National Security Strategy also stated that Britain must prepare for the potential of a "wartime scenario" in the "UK homeland" for the first time in many years.

"We are in an era in which we face confrontation with those who are threatening our security," it said, calling Russia "the most obvious and pressing example of this" over the ongoing Ukraine war.

The review added: "For the first time in many years, we have to actively prepare for the possibility of the UK homeland coming under direct threat, potentially in a wartime scenario."

'Period of rapid change and uncertainty'

On the recent tensions between India and Pakistan and military conflict between Israel and Iran, the document stressed that a significant escalation in any of these theatres would have a "profoundly negative impact" on Britain's energy security, the cost of living, and the ability to grow our economy.

"As the second largest economy in the world, with strong central government control, the challenge of competition from China... has potentially huge consequences for the lives of British citizens."

On cooperation, the policy paper pointed to a "period of rapid change and uncertainty," saying that "it will be more important than ever before that the UK has strong alliances."

"This remains a major source of our competitive strategic advantage," it added.