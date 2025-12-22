Three people were killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, Lebanese media said.

The strike hit a car on the Aqtnit–Quneitra road in the Sidon district, the state news agency NNA reported on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the attack.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli military intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, claiming to target Hezbollah members and infrastructure.