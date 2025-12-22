WORLD
Israeli drone kills three in Lebanon's Sidon as truce violations mount
Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli military intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory.
The strike hit a car on the Aqtnit–Quneitra road in the Sidon district. / AA
December 22, 2025

Three people were killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, Lebanese media said.

The strike hit a car on the Aqtnit–Quneitra road in the Sidon district, the state news agency NNA reported on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the attack.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli military intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, claiming to target Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 were injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.

