US has sent $21.7B in military aid to Israel in 2 years
The US remains Israel’s staunchest backer, supplying massive amounts of military aid.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
September 12, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, the US State and Defense Departments have sent a total of $21.7 billion worth of arms, enabling Tel Aviv to continue its genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza for nearly two years, according to the Middle East Democracy Center.

Washington’s security assistance has also fuelled the expansion of Tel Aviv’s attacks across the region, including the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and and most recently, Qatar. 

Alongside unconditional arms support, Israel benefits from annual special privileges, additional wartime supplemental funding, and limited oversight by Congress.

The US has come under intense criticism over its military aid and arms sales, as Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians.  

Washington argues that Israel has given written assurances that American-supplied weapons are used in accordance with international law.

