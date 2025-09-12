Since October 7, 2023, the US State and Defense Departments have sent a total of $21.7 billion worth of arms, enabling Tel Aviv to continue its genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza for nearly two years, according to the Middle East Democracy Center.

Washington’s security assistance has also fuelled the expansion of Tel Aviv’s attacks across the region, including the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and and most recently, Qatar.

Alongside unconditional arms support, Israel benefits from annual special privileges, additional wartime supplemental funding, and limited oversight by Congress.