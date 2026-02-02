Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that economic and military "pressure" on ally Cuba was "unacceptable", after the US administration ratcheted up threats against the communist-run island nation.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order threatening additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, which is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced the move, calling it an attempt to "suffocate" the country's economy.

Lavrov reaffirmed on Monday that "the unacceptability of economic and military pressure on Cuba, including the disruption of energy supplies to the island", according to a readout of his call with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.

The Russian minister said the disruption of energy supplies to the island "threatens to seriously worsen the economic and humanitarian situation in the country".