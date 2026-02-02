WORLD
2 min read
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Sergei Lavrov warns of a worsening humanitarian and economic crisis in Cuba after Trump signed an executive order threatening tariffs on countries that supply the island with oil.
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s “firm commitment” to provide political and material support to Cuba. / AFP
February 2, 2026

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that economic and military "pressure" on ally Cuba was "unacceptable", after the US administration ratcheted up threats against the communist-run island nation.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order threatening additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, which is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced the move, calling it an attempt to "suffocate" the country's economy.

Lavrov reaffirmed on Monday that "the unacceptability of economic and military pressure on Cuba, including the disruption of energy supplies to the island", according to a readout of his call with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.

The Russian minister said the disruption of energy supplies to the island "threatens to seriously worsen the economic and humanitarian situation in the country".

RECOMMENDED

He reiterated Moscow's "firm commitment to continue providing Cuba with the necessary political and material support".

AFP reporters saw Cubans queueing up in long lines at gas stations in Havana after the tariffs announcement.

Tensions between Washington and Havana spiralled further after the US abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose country was a crucial source for oil exports to Cuba.

The Caribbean island already struggles with repeated blackouts as it faces the most serious economic crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, its former principal benefactor.

RelatedTRT World - US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home