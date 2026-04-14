The US calls it Operation Epic Fury; Israel, Operation Rising.

Although the names differ, both countries are jointly waging war against Iran, underscoring their deepening alignment in their pursuit of regional dominance in the Middle East.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to secure Tel Aviv’s hegemony through sustained military conflict.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump aims to advance US geostrategic interests in the Arab world and deepen economic ties with oil-rich Gulf states.

Netanyahu aspires to Israeli primacy in the Middle East, with Trump providing the US strategic and military umbrella.

After the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime in Syria and the Israeli military’s dismantling of Hezbollah’s senior leadership in Lebanon, Iran’s military influence diminished in the region, and both Israel and the US perceived a weakened Iran as the primary remaining obstacle.

They collaborated in the bombing and air strikes on Iran, the war that engulfed the region and threatens world peace.

However, Iran’s response has shaken the Middle East’s geopolitical status quo.

Tehran pierced the myth of Israel’s Iron Dome’s infallibility with its ballistic missiles, targeted US bases in the region, and choked the global economy by controlling the Strait of Hormuz—a passage carrying roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

The two-month war has put America’s political and military influence on trial.

The damage to the Gulf’s financial model, built on safety and security, and the targeting of its oil and energy facilities by missiles and drones hurt Trump, as the Gulf states are America’s allies.

The wealthy Gulf states are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the US, yet the US security umbrella stands fractured, failing to provide them with protection.

The ongoing war is likely to recalibrate geopolitical and geostrategic alignments, indicating for the first time that the interests of Israel and the US are diverging amid growing American criticism of Trump’s 'war of choice'.

The war’s outcome, however, will determine the pace and intensity of this reshaping.

US influence at stake

Israel wants to establish supremacy in the Middle East, while America, in its narrative, aims to protect its citizens from perceived threats of Iran, which is on the verge of becoming nuclear-armed.

The government change in Iran remains the shared interest of both Israel and the US.

Gulf states, including the UAE and Bahrain, have adopted a tough stance against Iran.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait have shown restraint in response to Iran’s retaliatory attacks. It remains to be seen whether this divide deepens after the war.

The situation poses serious challenges for the US in the Middle East. Washington’s political and military influence is at stake, so it is increasing its military presence for that precise reason.

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The US now has reportedly over 50,000 troops, with a large number of aircraft and naval vessels deployed across Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar—reflecting a surge of thousands of personnel.

Trump faces increasing frustration.

Negotiations haven’t worked till now. The highest-level direct talks between the US and Iran collapsed in Islamabad after 21 hours of marathon negotiations over the weekend.

The US claims it fell apart because of nuclear issues, but there are other disagreements, including over the regulation of the Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire in Lebanon.

A two-week ceasefire is in effect until April 21, and mediators are optimistic about the resumption of talks, but for Trump, returning to warfare is also a difficult option.

A recent Pew Research Center survey indicates 61 percent of Americans oppose the war.

America’s top counterterrorism official, Joe Kent—once a staunch Trump supporter—resigned over the ongoing war, saying he could not “in good conscience” support it and arguing that Iran poses no “imminent threat” to the US.

“It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent said.