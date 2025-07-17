The European Union had a tool in its arsenal to force Israel’s hand in halting its brutal war on Gaza, waged since October 7, 2023, but it chose to prioritise business over human rights, compromising in the process one of its own key tenets.

At a ministerial gathering hailed as “historic” by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the 27-member bloc brought Israeli and Palestinian representatives to the same table for the first time in years — along with Syria, returning after more than a decade.

But behind the optics of dialogue and diplomacy, critics say the EU once again ducked its responsibility to uphold the rules-based international order and granted Israel de facto impunity amid mounting accusations of genocide in Gaza.

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, sharply criticised the EU’s continued normalisation of relations with Israel.

“‘Historic’ would be a meeting leading to the end of the genocide,” she said on X, “the dismantling of Israel’s forever-occupation and apartheid, and the beginning of justice and accountability.”

While the gathering, officially called the 5th EU-Southern Neighbourhood Ministerial Meeting, was intended to reinvigorate the 30-year-old Barcelona Process and introduce a New Pact for the Mediterranean, observers argue it also exposed the moral bankruptcy of Europe’s approach to the Middle East.

Despite well-documented violations of humanitarian law in Gaza and a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that found a plausible case of genocide, the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday failed to take any action under Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which obliges the bloc to suspend agreements with states that violate human rights.

That failure, said Josep Borrell Fontelles, former EU foreign policy chief, “is in itself a decision: Europe decides not to punish Israel’s continued war crimes and allows the Gaza genocide to proceed unabated”.

Under Article 2 of the 2000 EU-Israel Association Agreement, continued co-operation is conditional on respect for human rights.

Yet even after EU officials quietly admitted that their own legal review found Israel in violation of international humanitarian law, no consensus emerged among member states to act on the findings.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, speaking ahead of the meeting, said she did not expect major EU member states to change their stance regarding the review of Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.