China has claimed that the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution authorising a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza did not fully demonstrate Palestinian governance and the two-state solution.

"There is ambiguity in the key issue of post-war arrangement of Gaza in the US resolution and important principles of the Palestinians governing Palestine and the two-state solution have not been fully demonstrated. This is different from China's consistent position. That's why China didn't vote for it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a regular news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Beijing supports the UN Security Council on "doing what is necessary to promote a ceasefire, de-escalating the humanitarian crisis, and restarting reconstruction," she said.

"China will continue to take constructive measures and be responsible, and support Palestinian people in the just cause of resuming their legitimate rights, and work relentlessly for just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question," Mao added.

‘Vague on critical issues’

China's UN Envoy Fu Cong also said in a statement after the vote that the draft resolution is "vague on many crucial issues," including the scope and structure of the International Stabilisation Force.