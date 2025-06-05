As part of filming my new travel TV series Where Next, we made our way down to Adana — a city few international travelers have even heard of, let alone explored. But Adana, the fifth-largest city in Türkiye, totally blew me away.



If you think Türkiye is just Istanbul and fairy chimneys, it’s time to reset your expectations.



We spent several days here filming everything from chaotic street food to canoeing with national athletes, and soaking in the electrifying atmosphere of the annual Orange Blossom Carnival. Here’s what our filming itinerary looked like, plus my personal experience exploring one of the most underrated cities in the country.

Adana Itinerary

This blog follows the exact route we took while filming in Adana — my personal day-by-day experience, plus a suggested itinerary you can use to plan your own trip. With a full production crew in tow, every stop was scouted, tested, and filmed — so you can trust this one hits all the right notes.

Day 1: Seyhan River Vibes and Adrenaline on the Water

We kicked things off with a sunrise shoot at the Seyhan River, which cuts through the heart of the city. Picture soft morning light, cool air, and me running alongside the river, talking directly to camera about Adana’s wild, colourful energy. This river quite literally shapes the city, and it’s stunning.

Next, we drove to Seyhan Dam where I had the chance to try flatwater canoeing. But not alone. I was paddling with some of Adana’s top young athletes and their coaches. Chatting with them, I realised how central sport and water is to this community. There’s pride here, and it’s infectious.

Day 2: Street Food, Banana Milkshakes, and Public Transport

No trip to Adana is complete without eating your weight in kebab. We spent most of the day in Old Adana, weaving through side streets and food stalls, filming me sampling the local delicacies. Adana kebab, sirdan (yes, stuffed sheep stomach), and a crazy good banana milkshake from a street buffet stand that everyone swears by. Kazim Bufe, get it in your google maps. It's lush!

For a bit of fun, I hopped in a local minibus and rode it through town, chatting to the driver about the upcoming Orange Blossom Carnival. Public transport might not sound glamorous, but it’s where real interactions happen. And it’s a key part of travel storytelling.

Day 3: Orange Blossom Carnival Madness

This was the big day. Adana’s Orange Blossom Carnival is one of the most unique events in Türkiye. Think Mardi Gras meets citrus-scented spring fair. We started the day filming the carnival’s special reception. Orange-themed dishes (yes, even meat infused with citrus), street performers, and a costume contest. The energy? Unbelievable.

Later, I joined the official parade. Locals in full costume, drums pounding, dancers swirling. The whole city comes alive. It’s a massive expression of civic pride, and I was lucky enough to witness it from the front lines.

Day 4: Art, Culture, and James Bond Views

We visited Circir Art Centre where I met Ertugrul Ates, a famed local artist, who walked me through his gallery. Adana isn’t just kebab and festivals. There’s a deeply rooted artistic culture here that deserves a spotlight.

Then came our road trip to the legendary Varda Bridge (you might recognise it from the James Bond film Skyfall). Perched over a dramatic canyon, this stone railway bridge, built by Germans in 1912, is mind-blowing in scale and beauty. We filmed trekking scenes with a local hiking group. Epic views, ancient engineering, and cinematic grandeur. One of the best shoots of the series.

Where is Adana?

Adana is in southern Türkiye, nestled in the fertile Cukurova Plain near the Mediterranean. It’s about 940 km southeast of Istanbul. You can fly there in under 1.5 hours via daily domestic flights to Adana Sakirpasa Airport, or take an overnight train or long-distance bus for a slower adventure.

Why You Should Consider Visiting Adana

Adana is one of Türkiye’s most underrated destinations, known for its fiery cuisine, rich history, and unapologetic authenticity. Home of the legendary Adana kebap, liver for breakfast, and bold street food, it’s a paradise for food lovers. The city’s ancient Roman bridges, Ottoman mosques, and riverside promenades offer a glimpse into its 4,000-year past. Locals are proud, expressive, and deeply welcoming, especially during the Orange Blossom Carnival each spring. This isn’t the polished Türkiye of tourist brochures — it’s raw, energetic, and real. If you’re after culture, flavour, and local pride, Adana should be high on your list.

Why Adana Surprised Me

Adana is hot. Literally. Summers push past 40°C. But the city has soul. It’s got grit, spice (both in food and attitude), and a kind of irreverent charm. People are loud, funny, and endlessly welcoming. The food is world-class, the architecture a wild blend of Roman, Ottoman, and modern, and the festivals? Some of the best I’ve ever experienced.

When you think of Türkiye, don’t stop at Istanbul. Don’t even stop at Cappadocia. Think Adana. It’s bold. It’s raw. And it’s unforgettable.

Watch this space — our Adana episode drops soon on TRT World. And trust me, this one’s worth watching.

Until then, keep saying yes to wild adventures.



TIPs when travelling in Adana

FOOD TO TRY:

If you’re eating your way through Adana, here’s a list of must-try local food and drinks beyond the famous Adana kebap:

Grilled and Meaty Delights:

● Ciger (Liver Kebab) – Thin-sliced lamb liver skewered and grilled, often eaten for breakfast with lavash and sumac onions.

● Yurek and Bobrek – Skewered lamb heart and kidneys, lightly salted and grilled over charcoal.

● Kokorec – Spiced lamb intestines, chopped and grilled, usually served in bread (popular as a late-night snack).

For the Brave:

● Sirdan – Spiced rice-stuffed sheep stomach; a legendary local delicacy served hot, often eaten with hands.

● Mumbar – Similar to sirdan, but stuffed intestines instead of stomach — deeply flavorful and rich.

Sweets and Cool-Offs:

● Bici Bici – Crushed ice with starch jelly cubes, rose water, and powdered sugar — a colourful summer dessert.

● Kar Helvasi – A traditional snow-based treat, sometimes flavoured with molasses or fruit syrup.

Drinks: