Hundreds of young people in Germany are being drawn into far-right extremism through online networks that glorify terrorist attacks and openly promote violence, according to a study released on Tuesday by German prosecutors and police authorities.

The report, compiled by public prosecutor’s offices in Stuttgart and Munich together with Baden-Wurttemberg’s Criminal Police Office, highlights the rapid growth of the so-called “Terrorgram” scene—loosely organised far-right communities operating mainly on messaging platforms such as Telegram.

Investigators found that these networks function as echo chambers where attack fantasies, extremist propaganda and explicit calls for violence are routinely shared.

Authorities described the scene as “youth-oriented, violence-prone, neo-fascist and far-right extremist,” warning that it has expanded significantly in recent years.

Related TRT World - Far-right extremism seeping into everyday life across Germany, expert warns

‘Youth ready to engage in violence or terrorism’