WAR ON GAZA
Exhausted Israeli reservists reportedly skip duty amid Gaza occupation push
Declining turnout threatens Netanyahu’s military plans as soldiers cite exhaustion, personal strain and disillusionment.
Declining turnout threatens Netanyahu’s military plans as soldiers cite exhaustion, personal strain and disillusionment [File] / Reuters
August 29, 2025

Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City face growing challenges as more reserve soldiers refuse to report for duty, citing exhaustion and disillusionment after nearly two years of war, The New York Times reported.

On August 8, Israel’s War Cabinet approved a plan to occupy Gaza City that involves forcing about one million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city and entering it after sustained attacks.

The military aims to mobilise 60,000 additional reservists and extend service for 20,000 more.

But officials are uncertain how many will actually serve, as attendance has steadily declined.

Around a dozen officers and soldiers described depleted units, with at least two reporting that 40 to 50 percent of colleagues failed to appear.

One soldier said his 100-strong company had shrunk to 60, while another reported only half his team responded to recent call-ups.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Israel’s military chief, reportedly objected to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to expand the carnage, partly over concerns about reservist readiness, the newspaper said.

Initially, reservist turnout exceeded 100 percent as volunteers rushed to join.

But the prolonged carnage has strained families, careers and mental health.

Some reservists have begun refusing service on ideological grounds, saying the war has lost direction or is "no longer just."

Reserve Captain Ron Feiner received a 25-day prison sentence for refusing deployment, saying the government was prolonging the conflict "even if it means leaving the hostages behind."

Resentment has also grown over exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox students from conscription, leaving reservists feeling they shoulder an unfair burden.

SOURCE:AA
