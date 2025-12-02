Gaza talks mediator Qatar has said it hoped Israel and Hamas could be brought to a new phase of negotiations for a peace deal in the Palestinian territory following their October ceasefire agreement.

"We think that we should be pushing the parties to stage two very, very soon," Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday.

"That includes, of course, the issues that are complicating the situation, like the fighters in the tunnels behind the Yellow Line, like the incidents that take place every couple of days," he added.

The so-called Yellow Line marks the point to which Israeli troops have withdrawn inside Gaza. Dozens of Hamas fighters remain besieged in tunnels beyond the line and Israel says it has been targeting them.

Qatar, alongside the United States, Türkiye and Egypt secured a long-elusive truce in Gaza, which came into effect on October 10 and has mostly halted two years of Tel Aviv's genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

During the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, initially outlined by US President Donald Trump, Palestinian resistance group Hamas and its allies were due to return all 48 hostages they held captive, 20 of whom were still alive.

As part of the deal, Israel was supposed to release 2,000 Palestinian prisoners — including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detained since October 2023 — in exchange for the 48 Israeli hostages.