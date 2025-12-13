US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will retaliate against DAESH if its forces are attacked again, after three US military personnel were killed by a gunman in Syria.

Two US troops and a civilian were killed and three other service members injured in an ambush carried out by a DAESH gunman in Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

“On December 13, two US service members and one US civilian were killed, and three service members were injured, as a result of an ambush by a lone DAESH gunman in Syria,” CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

“The gunman was engaged and killed,” it added.

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the casualties, saying the dead civilian was a US interpreter.

Related TRT World - Syria busts Daesh terror modules in major security operation

Prior warnings from Syria

Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al Din al Baba told the state-run TV channel Alikhbaria that the internal security directorate had issued “prior warnings to partner forces in the Badiya region about the possibility of breaches or anticipated attacks by DAESH.”

He said that international coalition forces “did not take the Syrian warnings about a potential DAESH breach into account.”