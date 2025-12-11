Hamas will keep its weapons under a framework that includes a long-term truce and the deployment of an international stability force along Gaza’s border to prevent a new Israeli war, senior leader Khaled Meshaal said, insisting that disarmament remains “unacceptable” to Palestinians.

“We want guarantees that the Israeli occupation’s war on Gaza will not return,” Meshaal said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

Meshaal said the approach of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal had intensified pressure on Hamas to give up its weapons — a demand he attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and foreign actors. But he said Palestinians would not surrender the means to defend themselves, pointing to decades of violence when Palestinian factions were unarmed.

“Disarming the Palestinians means removing their soul,” he said. “Our experience with the occupation is that when the Palestinian weapon is removed, the massacres begin — from Sabra and Shatila to the massacres committed throughout Palestinian history.”

Long-term truce and deployment of an international stabilisation force

Instead, Meshaal said Hamas is prepared to accept arrangements that ensure calm and prevent a return to war, including a long-term truce and the deployment of an international stabilisation force along Gaza’s borders, similar to the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL). “We have no problem with an international stability force on the borders,” he said.

The UN Security Council approved a US-drafted resolution on November 18 authorising the creation of a temporary international mission in Gaza through the end of 2027 to help uphold the ceasefire and support postwar stabilisation.