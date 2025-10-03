ASIA PACIFIC
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Muttaqi, granted exemption by UN Security Council Committee for travel to New Delhi, will visit India on October 9-16, says Indian Foreign Ministry.
(FILE) The top Afghan diplomat will pay a week-long visit to India. / AA
October 3, 2025

The Foreign Minister of interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is all set to visit New Delhi next week, the first such visit by any top Afghan diplomat since the return of the group to power in August 2021.

Muttaqi has been granted an exemption by the UN Security Council Committee for travel to New Delhi, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a news conference in the Indian capital on Friday.

The top Afghan diplomat will pay a week-long visit to India on October 9-16, said Jaiswal, who did not reveal the agenda of the trip.

However, the Indian Embassy resumed operations with a “technical team” in 2022, and in the recent past, India has directly engaged the Taliban administration.

In May this year, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held his first direct conversation with Muttaqi.

Before the phone call, India sent its first high-level delegation led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to meet with Muttaqi in Dubai in February this year.

Last year, an Indian delegation visited Afghanistan for a series of high-level meetings with Afghan officials.

The bilateral trade between Afghanistan and India climbed to $890 million last year.

SOURCE:AA
